On Thursday, Feb. 16, Dublin Police School Resource Officers took a report of a stolen John Deer riding lawn mower from Dublin High School.
The lawn mower was valued at approximately $54,000. A short time later, school resource officers located the stolen lawn mower on Craigslist and notified detectives.
Analysis of video surveillance footage located a truck towing the stolen lawn mower out of the Dublin High School parking lot in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.
Dublin Police detectives contacted the suspect online, in an attempt to purchase the lawn mower. The detectives also located an additional advertisement on Offer Up for the same mower. In the Offer Up advertisement, detectives recognized a vehicle which was for sale and recalled a previous arrest of a subject in the same vehicle. Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect, as 45-year-old Dublin resident Damon Cisneros.
On Feb. 17, at about 2 p.m., detectives conducted surveillance of Cisneros and followed him to Livermore. The detectives located the stolen lawn mower, which was loaded onto a trailer, that was reported stolen out of Hayward. Cisneros was arrested for grand theft and the stolen tractor was recovered and returned to the Dublin High School.