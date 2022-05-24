A team of students from Dublin and San Ramon have joined forces to decrease plastic waste caused by discarded phone cases.
The 10 member team was brought together by the Junior Achievement of Northern California Company Program (JANCCP) and tasked with creating a company that would solve a problem of their choosing. With just 13 weeks to go before presenting at the regional competition on April 19, the group quickly found a common passion for protecting the environment and reducing plastic waste, and Eco Case was born.
“Our company … revolves around phone cases, and it’s a common misconception that it’s just straws and plastic bags that contribute to the microplastics in the oceans,” said Shruti Kale, 16. “But 1.5 billion plastic phone cases are thrown out each year and that’s a lot of waste in our planet. For every hundred people that switch to Eco Case, we would save 120 pounds of plastic from entering our ocean.”
Shruti is Eco Case’s chief executive officer. She and the rest of the team spent the three-plus months building a company, designing the product, finding a manufacturer and solving the myriad problems that come with running a small business.
And their hard work paid off. The group took first place at the regional level of JANCCPS’s competition, but their sales weren’t high enough to move on to the national level. Undeterred, the group hopes to increase their revenue and compete at the national competition next year.
For now, they are working to generate additional orders for their eco-friendly, recyclable phone case. The phone cases are available for 11 different iPhone models, with eight color options, as well as premade and customizable decorative chains. All the case and chain materials are recyclable.
In addition to their sustainability, the group said their cases are cost effective and give back to the planet. Eco Case donates 5% of its proceeds to the Ocean Conservatory, and another 5% to the Coral Gardeners, a group planting coral in oceans around the world.
“Another thing that sets us apart is a lot of phone case companies are sort of a one-time thing, but for us, every case we provide can be sent back to us when customers are done and want to discard it,” said Chief Marketing Officer Samia Ahmer. “They send it back to us and we recycle it back for them, so it’s a long-term connection, not just a one-time purchase.”
Silicone items must be sent to a specialized recycling company to be properly recycled, and Eco Case sends their returned cases to a facility in New Jersey.
The company also offers a free, eco newsletter to inform readers of recycling needs and means locally and globally. Chief Sales Officer Sanjana Badami said the newsletter has information in a variety of media formats.
“Everything is eco-friendly materials,” said Sanjana, 16. “We have glass beads and the string is a type of fiber that can be recycled.”
As the students continue to work on increasing sales for their phone cases, they stressed this is only the beginning of their journey.
“This mission is not just about the Eco Case, it’s one way people can replace something useful in their everyday lives with an alternative, and it stands for something bigger,” 17-year-old Samia said. “Everything we use in our lives can be used to make the world a greener place, and we as high schoolers want to do our part to make a cleaner future.”
For more information or to place an order, email ecocase22@gmail.com, visit eco-case.org or follow on Instagram @eco._case.