A $50 million allocation approved last week in the 2022-23 Alameda County budget to fund mental health and substance abuse programs was described as a “small but substantial victory” in the battle to prevent people with behavioral health problems from incarceration at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The allocation proposed by Supervisor Nate Miley was part of a $3.8 billion budget adopted July 1.
The Care First Community Coalition (CFCC), a group of Alameda County organizations that had pushed for $173 million, called the funding an incremental step toward its goal.
“If the county follows through on identifying these mental health investments, it will provide some critical and overdue relief for more than 60% of people incarcerated in Santa Rita Jail with behavioral health needs,” Tash Nguyen, director of programs at Restore Oakland, said.
Miley’s request for the funding followed meetings and discussions over problems in the jail, which last year resulted in a lawsuit settlement that requires a federal judge to monitor improvements in mental care at the facility.
In his written proposal for the money, Miley said he had met with dozens of mental health advocates to discuss the county’s increasing behavioral health needs. He described them as especially prevalent in East Oakland, the unincorporated area, and cities including Pleasanton.
“Far too many individuals with serious, debilitating and chronic mental health needs continue to live without appropriate care,” Miley wrote.
In addition to the funding for the Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services Department, Miley requested a report on the costs and feasibility of increasing the number of beds available for patients at Villa Fairmont Mental Health Rehabilitation Center in San Leandro. Villa Fairmont provides intensive mental health and psychiatric treatment services.
CFCC said the funding and services are vital. The coalition reported that at least 63 people, many of whom suffered from mental illness, died at Santa Rita Jail in the last nine years. The county’s Office of Homeless Care and Coordination identified a need for nearly 4,200 units of supportive housing units, far more than the current inventory of 3,215; and the U.S Justice Department cited a need for a plan to provide services to 4,000 to 6,000 people in the county with severe mental illness.
“Our county budget is a moral document. This is a matter of life and death for thousands of residents in a mental health crisis,” said Peggy Rahman, president of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Alameda County.
The coalition said the county’s commitment for mental health “deserves applause,” but noted that the county committed to spending $344 million on the jail, including $100 million for more than 450 new jail staff in response to lawsuits over the jail conditions.
“Alameda County can permanently end our reliance on jail and policing as responses to our social and health needs by fully funding scalable and intentional projects that prioritize stability, housing, and community-based mental health care,” said Jason Toro, chief program officer at La Familia, a community mental health service provider.