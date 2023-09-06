DUBLIN ‑— Dublin residents are increasingly worried about crime in the city, but freeway congestion, housing costs and growth top the list of concerns, according to a newly released survey.
A research firm questioned 438 residents in May, asking them about everything from safety to the quality of schools to housing and development.
Eighty-nine percent of respondents rated the city as “safe,” though 35% of residents surveyed said crime is an extremely serious or very serious issue, compared to 21% in 2019.
Councilmember Sherry Hu explained that the council understands the increased concern about crime, but pointed out that July data showed a 40% reduction in violent crime and a 12% decrease in property crimes when compared to last year at the same time. Arrests rose 20%, she said.
“Property crimes, in particular, are obviously on the rise and we need to control that, but generally, based on survey results, residents feel safe,” Councilmember Kashef Qaadri said. “Part of the solution involves employing technology and techniques to fundamentally reduce and prevent crimes. An additional aspect, which will improve perception, is increased community engagement and activities.”
City leaders said the survey concluded that residents are most concerned with growth-related issues, such as traffic congestion, population growth, development, and affordable housing,
“This all makes sense given that Dublin has been one of the fastest growing cities in California,” said City Councilmember Michael McCorriston. “Overall, our residents continue to have broadly positive views of Dublin, welcome diversity, and view the city as up-and coming.”
Still, 28 % of respondents said the city is headed in the wrong direction, a dip from 2019 when 44 % of respondents cited that concern.
Although some who answered the poll said they consider growth and development as a positive, a majority believe too much growth and development can become a serious problem.
McCorriston said Dublin’s strong schools, proximity to jobs and access to higher education make it an attractive place to live. But, he said, these positives resulted in “cost of living and housing affordability issues in our city.”
The survey revealed different outlooks of the city among different ethnicities. Ninety-five % of Black residents called Dublin an excellent or good place to live. Asian and Pacific Islanders followed at 90%; and Latinos at 89%. White residents had the least positive view at 81%.
“I would like to dive into some of the details of what each demographic desires and their concerns,” Qaadri said. “Our community is heterogeneous and it’s important to slice the data to make sure we are addressing the community’s needs through tailored programming, services, etc.”
The survey also noted that residents want to improve activities for children and teens in the city’s libraries. In addition, most residents support extending Dublin Boulevard to Livermore.