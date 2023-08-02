DUBLIN — U.S. representatives Eric Swalwell (CA-14) and Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10) held a town hall meeting at the Shannon Community Center on Monday, July 31 to share information regarding their current political efforts and to answer questions from the audience.

In front of nearly 300 people, Swalwell and DeSaulnier answered questions submitted by the audience concerning high taxes, homelessness, crime, transportation, reproductive rights, immigration, the war in Ukraine, cancer research, climate change, gun control, unemployment, and more.