DUBLIN — U.S. representatives Eric Swalwell (CA-14) and Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10) held a town hall meeting at the Shannon Community Center on Monday, July 31 to share information regarding their current political efforts and to answer questions from the audience.
In front of nearly 300 people, Swalwell and DeSaulnier answered questions submitted by the audience concerning high taxes, homelessness, crime, transportation, reproductive rights, immigration, the war in Ukraine, cancer research, climate change, gun control, unemployment, and more.
Swalwell – whose district covers west Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore, Hayward, Union City, and Fremont – said his general priority is to ensure that “if you work hard, it adds up to you doing better for yourself and dreaming bigger.”
Swalwell described one of his main concerns to be the increasing price of prescription drugs and other medical necessities. As someone who previously had cancer and strives to advance medical treatments and research, DeSaulnier agreed. His district includes east Dublin, Concord, Walnut Creek, Danville, San Ramon, Brentwood, and southern Antioch.
On the topic of homelessness, Swalwell shared that he had a family member whom he had to help take off the streets.
“It’s really hard to fight for someone who can’t fight for themselves,” he said, adding that he wanted to provide resources for those with mental health and drug issues. “Spending less on defense, spending more on targeted health care, mental health care and drug addiction goes a long way.”
Swalwell and DeSaulnier conveyed their pride for a program they have been working on for years that helps individuals going through mental health crises. Swalwell informed the audience, “We have a number, 988 – instead of 911 – where you call and will receive a response from a professional about your mental health.” The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that connects the caller to free and confidential emotional support.
During the topic of transportation, DeSaulnier stated that he wrote a letter to the legislators, strongly advising against bridge toll increases. He believes there needs to be better oversight for BART. The extra toll monies, if approved, will all go to cover BART expenses.
“It’s without the kind of requirements for performance from BART and other transit agencies that I find extremely offensive,” he said. Participants showed their support for this statement and many others with loud applause.