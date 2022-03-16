DUBLIN — Congressman Eric Swalwell and two leading female Congress members toured the troubled women’s federal prison in Dublin on Monday, saying they will make sure major changes occur within the institution to eliminate its “toxic” environment.
Swalwell, who represents cities including Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore, joined San Francisco Rep. Jackie Speier and Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass, said they spoke with the warden, guards, inmates and witnesses following serious allegations of sexual assault revealed during the last two years at FCI Dublin.
“The three of us are concerned about the sexual abuses that occurred here,” Swalwell said. “We're not going away.”
The tour followed criminal charges filed against two guards, a former warden and a chaplain that alleged sexual misconduct with women sentenced to terms within the facility. An Associated Press investigation published in February explained a toxic culture that allowed employees to sexually abuse inmates and cover up their crimes.
Last month, the three lawmakers — all members of the House Judiciary Committee — and four other female Congress members called for Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate the prison. They also demanded that Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Michael Carvajal provide data on sexual misconduct complaints and what was done about them.
On Monday, Swalwell said he and Bass’s joint visit with Speier “opened up the doors” to the facility. Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, visited the prison alone recently, but was not given much access, he said.
“I think the message (Speier) has sent is that she’s on a mission for reform and accountability and we’re not going away,” Swalwell said.
In February, former corrections officer Ross Klinger, 37, of Riverside pleaded guilty to three felony charges of sexually abusing three women at FCI Dublin. He faces up to 15 years in prison. Also last month, former chaplain James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexually abusing a woman seeking spiritual guidance inside his office and then lying to federal investigators.
Former FCI Dublin Warden Ray J. Garcia was charged with engaging in sexual relations with women in September. Former corrections officer John Russell Bellhouse, 39, of Pleasanton was charged in December with sexually abusing a female inmate.
The lawmakers said their visit revealed that cameras were being installed inside prison blind spots. Swalwell said the COVID-19 pandemic could no longer be used as an excuse for delaying the installation and for other abuses, including not allowing inmates to socialize and rehabilitate.
“It’s kind of created an environment where you can see how easily many of these abuses take place,” Swalwell said.
Speier said that some of the inmates the lawmakers spoke to said they had been incarcerated at other prisons and that FCI Dublin was the worst facility.
“We're going to make sure that there are major changes made because we owe it to them and to the public,” Speier said.
Bass, a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, said she is planning to introduce legislation soon that will look at the “plight of women in the criminal justice system,” including going beyond punishment to enable education and rehabilitation.
“This institution needs to have a profound cultural change, as I believe most of the institutions, especially the ones that are for women, need to have a cultural change, because our criminal justice system was not designed for women,” Bass said.
John Kostelnik, western regional vice president of the prison guard union, said he welcomed the congressional visit for those who are doing a good job and need resources. He said the “bad eggs” who engaged in disgraceful acts must be held accountable. Kostelnik blamed negligence of those in charge for the problems and said the prison needs more staff.
“We have to let these members of Congress know what's going on so that they can do their job. If there's more money needed, more resources needed, they need to know,” Kostelnik said. “How can you run a prison properly and ensure that these heinous situations don't occur when you don't have the staff to do those things? We have been requesting that for some time.”
The federal BOP system has 136 prisons nationwide, including FCI Dublin, a low-security facility. About 635 women are housed there.
Following calls for his resignation, Carvajal announced he would leave his post as soon as President Joseph Biden names a replacement.