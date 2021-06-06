Sudharsan Gopalakrishnan, an incoming junior at The Quarry Lane School in Dublin, has been selected as a Teen STEM Project Leader by the National 4-H GIS/GPS Leadership Team.
Gopalakrishnan will serve as a “geomentor” for a nationwide 4-H GIS program.
4-H clubs across the country have implemented Geographic Information Systems programs to promote science and technology.
Gopalakrishnan is also a Teen Project Leader/STEM Educator for the Contra Costa County 4-H program and won a Platinum Award this week for his Science and Engineering Design demonstration at the 4-H State Field Day competition.