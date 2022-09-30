The Dublin High football team defeated American High School 42-7 on Sept. 23. The Gaels improved to 3-2 on the season with the win.
The Gaels did not waste any time making this an unwinnable game early. They ran the ball effectively and set themselves up in the red zone more times than not.
On the defensive end, the Gaels held the Eagles to just five passing yards on the night. American gained 107 yards on the ground, but it took 33 attempts and seven different rushers to get the Eagles to that point.
The Gaels bounce back after losing to Kimball High School in their previous game. They will face Hayward High School at home on Sept. 30.