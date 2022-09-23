Two Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) schools, Kolb Elementary and Fallon Middle School, have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
The national program recognizes high-performance schools, based on student scores, measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, and graduation rates. It also recognizes schools for closing achievement gaps for student groups. Both Dublin schools were recognized in the Exemplary High-Performing Schools category. Nearly 300 schools were recognized nationally.