DUBLIN – Dublin teachers have expressed their frustration with the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees’ proposed adjustment of an existing rule monitoring teachers’ use of social media.

The revised policy could have been adopted at the Nov. 15 meeting, but when 25 members of the Dublin Teachers Association (DTA) attended the meeting to voice their displeasure with the revisions, board members voted 4-1 to table the discussion to a future meeting that could be livestreamed. Trustee Kristin Pelham cast the lone dissenting vote, but did not provide her reasoning. She was unavailable for comment before press time.