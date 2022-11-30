DUBLIN – Dublin teachers have expressed their frustration with the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees’ proposed adjustment of an existing rule monitoring teachers’ use of social media.
The revised policy could have been adopted at the Nov. 15 meeting, but when 25 members of the Dublin Teachers Association (DTA) attended the meeting to voice their displeasure with the revisions, board members voted 4-1 to table the discussion to a future meeting that could be livestreamed. Trustee Kristin Pelham cast the lone dissenting vote, but did not provide her reasoning. She was unavailable for comment before press time.
Explaining the teachers’ concerns, DTA Co-President Denise Saylor referred to part of the wording under Social Media Usage in the Professional Standards of the Board Policy Manual. It explains that individuals have the right to address work-related issues on social media. The policy also states that “griping” is not allowed.
Responding to the inclusion of “griping” in the new policy, Saylor did not feel it was fair or supportive of teachers. She objected to what she called “vague language” describing the disciplinary action that could be taken for inappropriate behavior on social media.
“There’s a variety of things that could occur based on your relationship with the superintendent, as he – or his designee – would be investigating,” said Saylor. “We just want to be able to do our job without fellow teachers, district admin or the Board of Education saying, ‘Oh, that’s griping.’ It’s just wanting a safe work environment where we can advocate for our students. Because the question is, who’s determining if it’s a gripe or not? That’s our concern.”
The policy expands on what constitutes “griping.”
It states, “But just individually griping about some aspect of work is not ‘concerted activity’: what they say must have some relation to group action, or seek to initiate, induce, or prepare for group action, or bring a group complaint to the attention of management.”
The Nov. 15 meeting was not livestreamed because it was the district’s “Data Walk,” with in-depth information on student achievement and wellness set up in locations around the board meeting room. Meeting attendees literally walk the room to look at the data, making a livestream difficult. Since there was so much feedback on the agenda item that would adopt the revised policy, the board felt a vote during a live streamed meeting would be more appropriate.
In a letter sent to staff earlier this month, DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk noted the board had been discussing updating language in regard to the use of social media for the past few months.
“The latest proposed language in this policy was taken from the National Labor Relations Board,” Funk wrote. “In 1935, Congress passed the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), making clear that it is the policy of the United States to encourage collective bargaining by protecting workers’ full freedom of association. The NLRA protects workplace democracy by providing employees at private-sector workplaces the fundamental right to seek better working conditions and designation of representation without fear of retaliation.”
Funk closed the letter saying the district supports the First Amendment and believes the NLRA guidelines are “a good place to start” when creating and revising board policy.
At this time, no decision has been made; this issue will be brought to a future meeting for a final decision.
Trustee Megan Rouse noted she had looked in nearby districts for a similar policy and couldn’t find anything. Board President Dan Cherrier made the motion to table the item.