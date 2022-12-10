The City of Dublin has been working with a contractor to perform pavement rehabilitation on a section of Dublin Boulevard from Scarlett Drive to Hacienda Drive.
Due to recent stormy weather and cold temperatures, the project has been delayed, and most of the work should be completed by January. Because the pavement is currently uneven, drivers should be especially cautious when driving in that area, and pedestrians should be careful when crossing intersections.
Most of the upcoming paving activity on Dublin Boulevard will occur during the daytime hours due to cold nighttime temperatures. In order to increase safety for the traveling public and contractor, intermittent lane closures and detours will be required. Traffic control plans will depend on the direction and area of work and will be minimized as much as possible. Traffic delays and congestion are expected during this period of approximately seven days. See website link below for tentative schedule.
The City of Dublin apologizes for any disruption caused by this work and thanks residents for their cooperation and understanding as they improve the city’s infrastructure.
If you have a special need or any further questions, contact the City of Dublin Public Works Department at 925-833-6630 or visit bit.ly/3VRgef2.