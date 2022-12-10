LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

The City of Dublin has been working with a contractor to perform pavement rehabilitation on a section of Dublin Boulevard from Scarlett Drive to Hacienda Drive.

Due to recent stormy weather and cold temperatures, the project has been delayed, and most of the work should be completed by January. Because the pavement is currently uneven, drivers should be especially cautious when driving in that area, and pedestrians should be careful when crossing intersections.