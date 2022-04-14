DUBLIN — A Sausalito real estate developer unveiled plans last week to the city council to build a 55-bed memory care center and an 84-bed assisted living facility on 4.5 acres at the Valley Christian Center (VCC) in Dublin.
Steven Ring, managing principal at Fulcrum Real Estate Development, said his company hopes to construct a two-story, 35,000-square foot building for the memory care facility and a three-story 75,000-square-foot building for assisted living residences on each side of Inspiration Drive near Dublin Boulevard.
Fulcrum is in escrow to purchase the VCC-owned land for a project that Ring estimated will cost more than $50 million.
“We want to build great, quality, safe senior housing,” Ring told The Independent. “Our motto is ‘A place where Mom and Dad want to go, not where they have to go.’”
Ring and Dublin city planners presented the proposal for 4.26 acres of the 51-acre VCC property during a Dublin City Council study session April 5. It will require planning commission and city council approval.
“The views up there are beautiful,” Ring said. “You see all across the Tri-Valley, and you see the rolling green hills, which are open space to the west. If you brought Mom or Dad there, they would love to be here.”
Ring said VCC officials came to his company about three years ago, seeking a developer to fulfill a 20-year plus vision to care for people from preschool age to senior citizens at their site. VCC operates preschool, elementary, middle and high schools at the site, along with a church.
VCC officials did not respond to a request for an interview.
According to the proposal, the assisted living facility will include studio and one-bedroom units, a courtyard, kitchen, lobby, offices, medical facilities, dining room, activity area, cafe, theater and a wellness spa/salon. Jobs for about 43 staff members spread over six shifts would be created.
The memory care building would include 51 private units and two shared units with similar amenities to the assisted living center, including a television room, courtyard, kitchen, lobby medical facilities, dining room and activity area. The site would create approximately 36 jobs.
The buildings will be designed to look similar to the nearby California Highlands residential development with materials including stone veneer, stucco and tile roofs.
“We wanted to design a really attractive building so when people see it coming or are in Dublin, they can be proud to say, ‘This is where the seniors of Dublin live.’”
The proposal, which was to be similarly shown to the Dublin Planning Commission on Tuesday (April 12), initially was said to require the city council to change the area from a land-use designation of “open space” to “public/semipublic.” In exchange, VCC had agreed to change an adjacent five acres of land designated as public/semipublic to open space. Ring noted that city officials have determined the land already was designated as “public/semipublic,” not requiring the land-use change or land trade. Ring said Fulcrum plans to build on two of the 4.5 acres, leaving the rest open.
In an agreement with the city, Fulcrum also plans to donate $250,000 to design and construct outdoor bocce ball facilities, and $20,000 to buy 10 laptop computers at the Dublin Senior Center.
Keyser Marston Associates, a real estate advisor working with Fulcrum, said in a memo to the city that the site will generate about $53,000 in new property tax revenue for the city and that typical facilities generate about two emergency medical calls a week. The cost for such calls was put at nearly $300,000 a year.
The staff report said the buildings will require planning commission and city council approval, but an initial study found no new significant impacts to air quality, noise and other issues.
During public comments, members of unions voiced concern that the developer would use union workers during eventual construction, and a resident called with worries about maintaining open space and putting a 40-foot-tall building on the hill.
Ring said his firm has held meetings with neighborhood groups and found little opposition. He said it was too soon to talk about who would construct the buildings, but he had always used union workers.
The proposed project will not include adult day care facilities. Later, during the regular council meeting, Councilmember Jean Josey suggested the city look into the feasibility of using American Rescue Plan funds for an adult daycare facility in the city.
“I know it would take quite a lot of staff time to even investigate what kind of licensing is necessary, what kind of space would be necessary, even just polling residents to find out, ‘Is this something that is needed here?’” Josey said. “I believe it is.”
Josey asked city staff to look into the issue of what it would take for a five-day-a-week eldercare daycare program.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez explained that the city would need a partnership with a community-based or nonprofit organization. The mayor said it would be an extremely expensive proposition, which is why there is only one such facility in Oakland.
In other actions, the city council unanimously gave themselves their first raise since November 2020 and increased the mayor’s stipend to reflect a greater workload.
Councilmembers increased their pay from $1,285 a month to $1,416, or 5% per year. The raises for councilmembers will take effect following the next election in November.
The council also voted to give the mayor a raise for her position, which had previously only paid about $100 more per month. Effective immediately, Hernandez’s monthly stipend will bump from $1,385 to just over $1,900 — about 50% higher than the councilmembers’ pay. Following the election, the stipend will once again raise 50% higher than the council to $2,124. This is to compensate the top official for extra duties, including ribbon cuttings, meetings and other tasks. A city study found other comparable surrounding cities, including Livermore, paid their mayors substantially more than other council members.
In comparison, at the top end, San Leandro’s mayor receives nearly $3,800 monthly, while her counterparts make about $1,200 a month. Livermore councilmembers earn $1,070 a month while the mayor makes $1,490. With Dublin’s change, Pleasanton is at the bottom. Councilmembers receive $1,200 a month. The mayor gets an additional $100.
Councilmember Shawn Kumagai said studies showed that Dublin councilmembers receive lower pay than counterparts in other cities.
“I think that while it's altruistic to keep a low pay, my position stands that I’ve expressed before that it really makes it sometimes prohibitive for certain people to participate,” he said.
Kumagai said the council did not give itself a raise during the pandemic while people were struggling, but it was time to rectify that.