Vivo HealthStaff, a Dublin-based company that provides staffing services for hospitals, nursing homes, and healthcare clinics, was 548th on the latest Inc. magazine list of fastest growing private companies in the United States.

The Inc. 5000 is based on a company’s percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. Being on the list is considered an entrepreneurial benchmark for growing businesses.