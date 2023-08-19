Vivo HealthStaff, a Dublin-based company that provides staffing services for hospitals, nursing homes, and healthcare clinics, was 548th on the latest Inc. magazine list of fastest growing private companies in the United States.
The Inc. 5000 is based on a company’s percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. Being on the list is considered an entrepreneurial benchmark for growing businesses.
"We are not just honored, but truly inspired to rank for the second time on the Inc. 5000 list," said Managing Director Jacob Horn. "This recognition [is] a testament to the continued hard work, innovation, and dedication that our clinical staff and recruiters bring every day. Together, we're making a real impact in healthcare, and this acknowledgment fuels our drive to continue our mission.”
Vivo HealthStaff specializes in the recruitment and staffing of physicians, advanced practitioners, and mental health clinicians for on-site and virtual care settings.