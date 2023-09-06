DUBLIN — Voters here will decide whether to extend mayoral and councilmember term limits next year, but the city council is divided on when an election should be held.
The city’s current term limits, approved by voters in 1996, limit a person to a total of eight years on the city council, regardless of how those years are divided across councilmember or mayoral seats. The council is aligned on a desire to increase the total combined limit to 12 years.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez is pushing for longer terms to make “sure there is institutional knowledge in our city.”
Livermore and Pleasanton both enforce a 16-year combined councilmember and mayoral limit. Fremont and San Leandro also each have 16-year combined limits, but Danville, Hayward and Newark have no term limits.
A measure could be placed on the ballot on Election Day — Nov. 5, 2024 — ultimately saving the city between $239,000 and $308,000 in ballot-measure costs by piggybacking on the already scheduled city-council and mayoral election.
But Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston has argued that such a strategy risks overloading voters with a complicated ballot.
“We’re talking about a big deal here; we’re talking about a significant change,” McCorriston told The Independent. “Residents are very aware of what is generally going on in their immediate community, but if they’re faced with these major changes all at once you want to make sure they fully understand it.”
Next November will mark the first time Dublin residents vote in district elections — a new election system adopted last September, that divides the city into four geographic districts. Residents will vote only for the one councilmember who will represent their home district. Previously, the council consisted of four at-large, citywide seats besides the mayor; the entire city voted for all four seats.
A survey conducted in May by FM3 Research revealed that 76% of Dublin residents did not know which district they belonged to.
McCorriston, along with Hernandez and Councilmember Sherry Hu, entertained placing the term-limit ballot measure in the presidential primary election on March 5, 2024 to avoid competing with the November ballot items.
“We are actually thinking about going to the voters in March with this and a couple other things, rather than cramming it on everybody in a presidential race,” said McCorriston.
But Councilmember Jean Josey worried about the cost of going to voters In March.
“There’s no reason we would need to spend that money,” said Josey. “I think to be good fiscal stewards of our money, there’s no reason not to do it in the consolidated election in November. … We’ve had it this way since ‘96. An extra six months isn’t going to make a difference.”
Councilmember Kashef Qaadri also echoed Josey’s fiscal concerns.
“I didn’t see the urgency in that sort of expenditure,” he told The Independent. “To me it seemed somewhat wasteful. I am very sensitive to maintaining the trust that we have with our community and not making expenditures that didn’t seem worthwhile.”
The city has until Dec. 8 to set forth its ballot question and include it in the March presidential primary election, if the council decides to pursue that timeline. A public hearing and vote on the topic will be held at the Nov. 7 city council meeting.