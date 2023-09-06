LOGO - Vote Unsplash Pixabay

DUBLIN — Voters here will decide whether to extend mayoral and councilmember term limits next year, but the city council is divided on when an election should be held.

The city’s current term limits, approved by voters in 1996, limit a person to a total of eight years on the city council, regardless of how those years are divided across councilmember or mayoral seats. The council is aligned on a desire to increase the total combined limit to 12 years.