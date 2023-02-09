The Dublin High School Wildcats boys’ basketball team lost its final regular season game to rival Dougherty Valley High School Gaels, 80-65 on Feb. 3. With the loss, the Gaels will now be the No. 3 seed in the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) league tournament.
The game was neck and neck throughout the first half. Both the Wildcats and the Gaels traded baskets with no team pulling away.
At the end of the first half, the Gaels trailed 33-31.
Dougherty Valley took control of the game in the third quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Gaels 22-13 in the third and took a 55-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Dougherty Valley kept their foot on the pedal and cruised to an easy win in the fourth quarter, spoiling the Gaels’ last home game.
Sophomore forward Jalen Stokes recorded 16 points and senior forward Courtney Anderson Jr. scored 15 points. The game had a record crowd in attendance and sold out before tip-off.
The Gaels finish their regular season with an 18-8 record overall while going 7-2 in league play.