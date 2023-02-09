LOGO - Dublin High School DHS

The Dublin High School Wildcats boys’ basketball team lost its final regular season game to rival Dougherty Valley High School Gaels, 80-65 on Feb. 3. With the loss, the Gaels will now be the No. 3 seed in the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) league tournament.

The game was neck and neck throughout the first half. Both the Wildcats and the Gaels traded baskets with no team pulling away.