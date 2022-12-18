Charles Reyes, a student at Dublin High School, was named a 2023 finalist in theater by YoungArts, a national organization that recognizes outstanding artists from 15 to 18 years old.
Finalist is the highest award in the organization’s annual National Arts Competition. Reyes was one of 16 finalists in theater.
“Every year, we are inspired anew by the talent, dedication, and creativity of extraordinary early career artists,” said YoungArts Artistic Director Lauren Snelling. “YoungArts is proud to support artists at critical junctures throughout their lives, and we look forward to providing community and professional and creative development opportunities that will empower the 2023 award winners as they embark on exciting careers in the arts.”
More than 700 young artists were recognized nationally in 10 disciplines, including theater, classical music, dance, design arts, film, jazz, photography, visual arts, voice, and writing. As a finalist, Reyes is eligible to join in the organization’s National YoungArts Week next month in Miami Beach, Florida, with an opportunity to meet and learn from professional artists and performers.
YoungArts, formerly known as The National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists, was formed in 1981 to identify exceptional young artists and invest in their lifelong creative freedom. The organization provides funding, mentorship, and professional development throughout the young artists’ careers.