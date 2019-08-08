Dublin Unified School District officials broke ground for the Dublin High Engineering and Science Building, a move to further development of STEM programs.
School board members and administrators wearing hard hats and wielding shovels, lined up in front of an enlarged architectural rendering of the structure on Aug. 1.
The three-story, 47,000 square-foot building is expected to be finished by the opening of the 2020-21 school year, a district spokesperson said.
Space for science has been cramped with 17 teachers sharing 12 classrooms, according to the education news site OneDublin.org. Consequently, instructors don’t have full use of a lab whiteboard, desk space or their own offices.
“Once completed, our new Engineering and Science Building will help us maintain the level of excellence in STEM disciplines we have become known for, while expanding opportunities for students and staff to succeed,” Superintendent Dave Marken said.
The first level of the building will include five engineering classrooms, a weight room, a maintenance room and shop space. The second floor will have three science classrooms and multi-use areas. The third level will feature four science classrooms and three labs.
The school board unanimously approved $31.5 million for construction, with $1 million from Measure C and the rest from Measure E. Midstate Construction, of Petaluma, won the contract.
“As our community has grown, Dublin residents have shown their willingness to invest in their schools,” Board President Amy Miller said. “The Dublin High School Engineering and Science Building is one of the investments they have made, and one I believe will deliver an exceptional return on investment for students, staff and the community.”