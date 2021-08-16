The Livermore Public Library will offer additional early childhood learning classes beginning Monday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 16, in socially distanced, outdoor sessions.
Sing and Learn Babies, for infants up to 12 months, will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting, on the lawn of the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Sessions will include songs, action rhymes, and story time designed to provide infants with the opportunity to hear language and encourage young families to get to know one another. Parents and caregivers should bring their own blankets.
No registration is required, and facemasks are recommended for anyone 2 and older
Music and Movement, designed to build motor and social skills and increase independence in children 1-5 years old, will be offered at all three Livermore library locations.
Sessions will be offered at the Civic Center Library at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Registration is required.
Music and Movement sessions will also be offered at 10 a.m. at the Rincon Branch Library, 725 Rincon Ave., on Wednesdays and Fridays, and at the Springtown Branch Library, 998 Bluebell Dr., on Thursdays. Registration is not required.
The library asks that families attend only one Music and Movement session per week.
Spanish-language Cuentos y Canciones (Short Stories and Songs) classes are designed for families to enhance early literacy skills and encourage children to develop a love of books and learning.
Sessions will be held at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Civic Center Library. No registration is required.
For more information, call 925-373-5505 or go to www.livermorelibrary.net.