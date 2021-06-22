Early voting has begun for State Assembly District 18 special election following Gov. Gavin Newsom's choice of former District 18 Assemblyman Rob Bonta as attorney general, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.
Voters can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Registrar of Voters office in Room G-1 at 1225 Fallon St. in Oakland. People can also vote by mail as each voter will be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot. Ballots must be postmarked by election day and must arrive at the registrar's office no more than three days after election day.
Candidates for Assembly District 18 include Rob Bonta's wife Mia Bonta, who is president of the Alameda Unified School District school board and CEO of Oakland Promise, which provides college scholarships to Oakland students. Also running is retail worker Joel Britton, social justice attorney Janani Ramachandran, Vice Mayor of Alameda Malia Vella, public health professional Eugene Canson, San Leandro school board member James Aguilar, Vice Mayor of San Leandro Victor Aguilar, and electrical engineer Stephen Slauson.
Slauson is a Republican while all the other candidates except Britton are Democrats. Britton does not have a party preference, according to the ballot.
If a voter has not received a vote-by-mail ballot, one can be requested until 5 p.m., June 22. Requests can be made by completing the back of a voter information pamphlet, faxing a written request to 510-272-6982, mailing a request to the registrar or calling 510-272-6973. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot by completing an application at www.acvote.org/vbm.
Only registered voters can apply for a vote-by-mail ballot, and applications submitted by anyone else is a criminal offense.