The East Bay Economic Development Alliance is partnering with California Manufacturing Technology Consulting to provide support to manufacturers affected by COVID-19.
East Bay EDA said it will work with CMTC and members of the nonprofit company’s California Manufacturing Network to help affected business navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic, including direct consulting, webinars, and virtual peer groups at no cost to the manufacturers.
“We recognize the critical importance of manufacturing companies in our region and are committed to ensuring that they have access to resources that can help them sustain their current operations and be positioned for continued future success,” said Stephen Baiter, executive director of the East Bay EDA.
Baiter said the goal is to meet with manufacturers throughout the region to identify and understand their specific needs, challenges, and opportunities, and provide them with assistance for recovery and growth.
The effort is being funded through the federal CARES Act.