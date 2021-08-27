REGIONAL — Nearly 600 East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) employees were expected to begin voting Friday on whether to authorize a strike against the district following an impasse with management in contract negotiations.
The vote — open for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) 2428 members until 6 p.m. on Monday — could lead to a walk-off in time for Labor Day, resulting in the closures of bathrooms, visitor centers and other sites at the district's 73 parks on what is normally one of the district’s busiest days of the year, said Heather Weiner, spokeswoman for People for East Bay Park Workers.
A strike, the first for the district in 46 years, would involve park rangers, naturalists, administrative staff, maintenance workers, scientists, carpenters, educators, firefighters and lifeguards. They have worked without a contract since a previous pact expired in April.
“The workers have been asking to be brought up to what other people have been making for many years,” Weiner said. “Meanwhile, the cost of living has increased, so some of these folks are making 20% below what their peers are at other municipal agencies.”
Union officials declared an impasse Thursday following eight months of negotiations, spurring the EBRPD Board of Directors to hold an emergency meeting on Zoom and YouTube Thursday night. After listening to more than 50 calls from workers and members of the public asking the board to take action to increase salaries, directors shifted into a closed meeting that ran late into the night.
No announcements were made at the conclusion of the meeting.
A public affairs official at EBRPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
During Thursday’s meeting, workers not only demanded increased pay, they offered emotional stories of being unable to afford the high cost of living in the Bay Area, taking second and third jobs to make ends meet, leaving for higher paying similar positions at
other agencies, watching valued colleagues move on for financial reasons, and becoming overburdened with work because of unfilled positions.
Many described their love for the district and its parks, which includes 125,000 acres of parklands, 1,250 miles of trails, and 55 miles of shoreline. Residents make more than 25 million visits to the parks in Alameda and Contra Costa counties each year.
“The service we provide to the public — it can’t happen without us,” said lifeguard Justin Irwin. “A lot of people don’t want to strike. I don’t want to strike. We love the jobs we do. We love serving the public. And unfortunately we have to kind of stick to our guns. We need to stand up for ourselves and stand by what’s right. We need to be able to support ourselves and our families.”
A study commissioned by EBRPD three years ago through Ralph Andersen & Associates to address AFSCME job classifications and compensation found the district pays its workers 10% below what other people in similar jobs make in the region. The union said more than 40 positions are unfilled, overburdening the current staff, and the district in 2020 had built a $26 million surplus and had $140 million in reserves.
“It has become abundantly clear that this debate is not about if the East Bay Regional Park District can afford the union’s wage proposal,” said AFSCME 2428 President Chris Newey, who supervises park rangers at Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area in El Sobrante. “It’s about, ‘Are we important enough to?’ It’s about (whether) AFSCME employees are a big enough priority.”
Newey, speaking during the Thursday meeting, accused the board of preferring to pay for projects and accumulating slush funds “while your workforce struggles to pay their bills, pay their rents or their mortgages and put food on the table.”
Newey said he was barely able to send his son to community college and drove a 20-year-old car.
“We keep the parks operating,” Newey said. “We keep the folks safe. We steward the land. It’s not good enough anymore. We have waited patiently for too long. We will no longer allow you to prioritize everything else above the majority of your workforce.”
Throughout the meeting, workers addressing the board did not request pay above what counterparts make in other agencies, they asked for the region’s median while accusing board members of underpaying them, while overpaying management.
“We are not asking for the moon,” said Constance Taylor, EBRPD naturalist. “We are asking to be brought up to average, so we can continue living and working in the Bay Area.”
In the last few weeks, workers sent more than 4,000 emails to EBRPD board members in an effort to avoid a strike.
Before going into closed session Thursday night, board member Dee Rosario thanked the speakers, calling their stories heartbreaking and eloquent.
“I appreciate your courage,” Rosario said. “Your board has heard your stories, and now it is the board’s turn to go to work.”