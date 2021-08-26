The East Bay Regional District Park (EBRPD) Board will hold an emergency meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. to address a looming worker strike.
EBRPD’s 600 rangers, fire fighters, educators and other workers start voting Friday on whether to authorize the first worker strike in nearly 50 years. Park workers are demanding they be “treated with respect and paid fairly.”
A recent report showed East Bay Park workers make 10% less than other people doing the same jobs in the region, stated a press release issued by People for East Bay Park Workers.
“By paying park workers more they will be able to buy groceries and school supplies, and put that money back into small businesses, communities, and our local economy,” continued the release.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/86768298950#success. To review the agenda, visit https://www.ebparks.org/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?blobid=34586.