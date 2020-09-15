Several east Alameda County roads will receive chip-seal maintenance between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., from Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25. The schedule is as follows:
Sept. 21 – North Flynn Road at South Flynn Road, north to 580 Freeway.
Sept. 22 – South Flynn Road at Patterson Pass Road, north to North Flynn Road
Sept. 23 – Cross Road at Patterson Pass Road, south to Tesla Road.
Sept. 24 – Lupin Way at Greenville Road to end.
Sept. 25 – Area Cleanup
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the work and will be subject to up to 30-minute delays. The county advises motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to use alternate routes.