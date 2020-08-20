East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) recently announced a new home battery backup plan.
In a program called Resilient Home, EBCE selected solar firm Sunrun as a partner in offering customers a home electricity storage system using Tesla Powerwall batteries. The batteries store electricity — generated by rooftop solar panels on houses and multifamily buildings — which can be used during power outages.
With another season of forest fires and PG&E’s policy of planned outages to help prevent flames started by sparking power lines, EBCE wanted Resilient Home in place.
“Last fall’s power shut-offs were not just an inconvenience or financial hit to residents due to losing perishable groceries in the fridge. They were devastating to vulnerable residents among us who depend on electricity for their well-being,'' EBCE CEO Nick Chaset said. “With this program, EBCE is paying an incentive to deploy energy storage systems that benefit our regional energy grid, while also providing the direct benefit of backup power for homes.”
The public utility, which was created by Alameda County, saw 30,000 of its customers deprived of power during the PG&E outages in 2019. EBCE explored options and announced the program in a news release July 30.
J.P. Ross, EBCE senior director of local development, encouraged residents to sign up as soon as possible, though he was not specific about a deadline. Once EBCE processes applications, it will take time for Sunrun to analyze rooftops and other places on the property to see if there would be enough sunny space to qualify for savings from the program, said Ross. Sunrun will conduct the analysis remotely.
Resilient Home will help people get through a power crisis that could have serious personal consequences, as EBCE serves 10,000 people who depend on electricity to run their medical devices.
The program also enables homeowners to sell excess power back to the grid.
In the next six months, EBCE and Sunrun plan to deploy 1,000 batteries. Aggregately, that would be 5 megawatts, or 5 million watts of storage capacity.
A lithium-ion battery, the Tesla Powerwall is in its second generation. Usage and reviews show it can last anywhere from three to 10 years.
At least 20% of the Resilient Home installations will take place in disadvantaged neighborhoods, medical baseline customers’ homes, or for those on financial assistance programs.
Some applicants may qualify for assistance of a $1,000 subsidy toward joining the program.
To obtain an application, visit https://ebce.org/resilient-home/
.