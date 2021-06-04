After eight years of service, an East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) police horse named Dusty is hanging up his badge. A 14-year-old buckskin quarter horse gelding originally from Lazy K Ranch, Dusty was honored with a farewell retirement ceremony where he said goodbye to some of his favorite people and enjoyed two apples, a bag of carrots, and several cookies. During his time with the park district, Dusty has participated in hundreds of details, such as greeting park users while on patrol, Concerts at the Cove, Wellness Walks, park openings, police memorial processions, and special community events. Dusty will live out his life in peace and comfort at TS & KD Glide Foundation in Davis, which is a sanctuary farm for old and retired horses. (Photo courtesy of East Bay Regional Park District)
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
