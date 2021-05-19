LIVERMORE — A project proposed for the Downtown Core will go before the council next week in a meeting that could span more than one day.
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner said at a recent council session that the May 24 hearing for Eden Housing — the 130-unit, four-story affordable housing project proposed for the city’s downtown core — could take more than one day due to the anticipated number of public speakers.
The housing complex has seen its share of controversy within the community. Those who support it want the housing now; those who oppose the plans want the housing moved across the street to enable a park on the vacated land and create more units on the new location.
Supporters have called the project desperately needed, saying it would create more diversity within the city, build housing for a local workforce, provide construction jobs for union members and develop affordable units to meet state mandates. The project is supported by several Livermore and Bay Area anti-poverty and environmental organizations, including the Livermore Housing Authority, East Bay Housing Organizations, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative and Greenbelt Alliance. Speakers from the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, along with business owners in Wine Country, have tuned into meetings on the topic to also show support.
“While it’s easy for well-off residents to sit in their $800,000 homes and furiously write about how terrible the downtown plan is, others in our community are in desperate need of affordable housing,” wrote Livermore resident Meredith Hendrix in a recent letter to the editor. “I’m 29 years old, work full-time as a manager at a local nonprofit, have a bachelor’s degree from a prestigious university, and I struggle to live in Livermore. The only way I have been able to afford to live here on my $45,000-a-year salary is by living with three other roommates in the cheapest apartment we could find. Every year the rent increases, further pushing us out of the Tri-Valley.”
The project, however, faces stiff opposition from those who say the proposal would destroy the downtown’s character and create more traffic and parking problems in the area — thereby harming local businesses. Many have called for the housing complex to be moved across Railroad Avenue to both increase the number of affordable units made available to low-income residents, while leaving the space open for a community park.
Former Livermore Councilmember Doug Horner called for the city to build “better housing than this for our workforce.” Horner was a strong supporter of Measure P, which passed in March 2020.
“I hope, for Livermore’s sake, that the city council listens to their conscience and admits that this project is substandard in its design and does not reflect the quality present in the rest of the Livermore core,” wrote Hoerner in a letter to the editor. “I recommend that we take a pause and develop a new option that avoids building this bland behemoth in the center of our downtown.”
One community group — Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) — has alleged that the project doesn’t adhere to the city’s established laws, which should have prohibited the planning commission from recommending approval of the project to the council on April 20.
Ruth Gasten, the spokesperson for SLD, said her group has received legal advice from Latham & Watkins, a law firm that practices land-use law. The group issued a statement concluding that the current Eden plan does not satisfy the Specific Plan’s density requirements and needed several density bonus incentives to obtain relief from parking, setbacks, massing, and design standards. These points are issued in detail at http://bit.ly/Indy_CommissionMeeting.
Last Tuesday, Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala responded by saying that he has not been provided with any legal analysis or opinion from Latham & Watkins regarding the project.
“It is the position of the Livermore City Attorney’s Office that the planning commission’s recommendation on the project is consistent with the state’s housing laws and the city’s land-use regulations,” Alcala continued.
Councilmembers Robert Carling and Brittni Kiick said this week that their comments regarding the project or SLD’s claims will be made public at the May 24 meeting.
In city documents submitted ahead of the May 24 meeting, staff wrote “local governments are required to approve requests pursuant to the State Density Bonus Law if the project applicant (Eden) requests relief under these provisions, unless specific conditions not applicable here occur.
The report goes on to state that as a 100% affordable project within one-half mile of a major transit stop, Eden qualifies for the following Density Bonus benefits: 1) a density bonus that prohibits the City imposing any maximum limit on density; 2) an increase of up to three stories or 33 feet in building height standards; 3) four incentives or concessions to modify development standards (Eden has requested just one incentive to waive setback requirements); and 4) relief from all required parking standards.
“No physical changes have been made to the project since review by the planning commission: the applicant still proposes the same density, height, setbacks and parking that the planning commission determined to be in compliance with city standards,” the staff report stated. “However, in response to community comments, the applicant submitted a density bonus application to provide an additional basis for the city to approve the project as proposed.”
The staff report further stated that the council has determined the proposed project is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
As the May 24 date draws closer, the community continues to see its share of conversation around the topic. Memes have cropped up around social media and physical signs have appeared throughout the city — both for and against the project’s current plans.
In regard to Woerner’s statement that the meeting could take more than one day because of the number of speakers, resident Jim Hutchins expressed his own concerns. Vice Mayor Trish Munro and Carling confirmed this week that speakers are not required to announce in which city they reside. Hutchins said this presents a problem.
“Until last year, if someone wanted to flood comments, they would have needed to get warm bodies physically into the council chamber,” Hutchins said. “Today, we have a multimillion-dollar corporation who has tens of thousands of people in their properties in multiple states directly lobbying them through their systems and through social media to participate virtually in a meeting where no one will be able to see them or know where they are, and if they have any more connection to Livermore than their landlord told them to Zoom in and talk.”
The meeting is set for Monday, May 24, at 7 p.m. For instructions on how to participate, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_CouncilMeetings. For viewing only, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia.