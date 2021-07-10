The Livermore Management Association (LMA), a chapter of the Association of California School Administrators for employees of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), recently named Safeway Regional NorCal Pharmacies as its 2021 Partner in Education for its efforts in vaccinating teachers, staff, students, and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Safeway pharmacy team members were there setting up in the early mornings, staying until late at night, never wasting a dose, making sure our community was safe and healthy,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “Our community vaccination clinics are making a lasting impact, making sure we never have to close our schools again, and for this we are truly grateful”
The LMA also recognized the Student Education Loan Fund (SELF), which offers interest-free loans to Livermore students and residents to help finance college, vocational school, or other forms of continuing education, as its 2021 Friend of Education.
“SELF board members work tirelessly to provide that important, additional funding often needed by our graduates to continue their education,” said LVJUSD Director of Community Engagement Philomena Rambo. “These interest-free loans are truly a gift to our community.”
Since 1963, SELF has funded nearly $1 million in loans.
The LMA also awarded several scholarships at its annual Award Celebration, held virtually on June 18.
The chapter’s Rios-Haggerty Business Scholarships, awarded to high school seniors who excelled in business courses and who plan careers in some aspect of business ownership or management, went to Isabel Alluzi, Granada High School, and Karan Samtani, Livermore High School.
First Generation Scholarship, awarded to outstanding seniors who will be the first in their families to attend college, went to Andrea Munoz, from Granada, and Leslie Asenet Vera, from Livermore.
Community Service Scholarships, awarded to seniors who completed a service-oriented project to benefit underserved members of our community, went to Navitha Madineni, from Granada, and Sarah Ansell, from Livermore.
Several LVJUSD staff members were also recognized by the LMA, including Teresa Chan, Classified Employee of the Year; Terri Saenz, Confidential Employee of the Year; Chris Filice, Teacher of the Year;
Gatee Esmat, Elementary Administrator of the Year; Jeannette Garza; Elementary Co-Administrator of the Year; Evangeline Sugden, Secondary Co-Administrator of the Year; Erik Bear Taylor, Administrator of the Year; Philomena Rambo, Central Office Employee of the Year; Julie Howard, Homegrown Employee of the Year; Dana Dodge, LMA President’s Award; and Brad Morisoli, Retired Friend of Education.