The Pedrozzi Foundation this year has awarded $445,000 in scholarships to 118 Livermore students, including 30 who will be the first in their families to attend college.
Created in 2004, the foundation was funded by the estate of Livermore businessman Mario Pedrozzi, who left an $8 million endowment to the community.
Since the first scholarships were awarded in 2008, the nonprofit foundation has reported giving out more than $6 million to 1,675 Livermore students to attend college and vocational schools.
Scholarship winners were recognized last week during a ceremony at the Bankhead Theater.
In addition to the Pedrozzi Scholar awards, the foundation also administers scholarships funded by other donors.
This year, the George Kerr Scholarship, created Jay and Mary Davis to honor a former Livermore elementary school teacher, went to Lauren Higgins, who plans to pursue a career in teaching.
The Kim Cupps Memorial STEM Scholarships, named for a longtime Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employee who died in 2019 and funded by the Lawrence Livermore Foundation, went to Asmitha Aluri and Angelina Guzman. Aluri aspires to become a computer scientist, while Guzman has her sights set on becoming a chemical engineer and physician.
The John W. Houghton, Jr. STEM Scholarship, funded by Houghton, went to Annika Armstrong, who led the Livermore High School robotics team to the semi-finals of the Sacramento Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. Armstrong plans to study mechanical engineering at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
The Taylor Family Foundation funded scholarships for three first-generation community college students: Betsy De La O, Britney Hernandez, and Rebecca Sermeno.
The Pedrozzi Foundation also introduced its newest Pedrozzi Young Scholars during the awards ceremony.
The Young Scholars program selects fifth-grade students from the Marylin Avenue Elementary School honor roll and follows them through high school, providing targeted support to help them succeed academically.
This year’s Pedrozzi Young Scholars are Zakarya Ahmad, Josgar Alvarez, Keven Beltran, Jade Davalos, María De La Paz Chávez, Ania García, Adalia Godínez, Kaelen Haselbach, Yaretzi Moctezuma, Brandon Molina, Keila Nieto Buitrón, Chloe Rosado, and Natalie Solís.
The recipients of the Pedrozzi Foundation Scholarships were:
Jonah Abigana, Lauren Allen, Asmitha Aluri, Anusha Aluri, Sara Amplement, Annika Armstrong, Richard Beeler, Hayden Borg, Katelyn Cainey, Avery Casselman, Dorothee Catipon, Gonzalo Ceballos, Edith Cibrian, Kristel Cornes, Aleksandr Cortes, Jason Cruz, Betsy De La O, Allison DeGuzman, Tanisha Deka, Nitti Dungwatanawanich, and Lillian Engelsgjerd, Saray Espinoza, Pauline Evangelista, Molly Faria, Clara Faria, Yoav Feigenbaum, Audrey Fick-Furlotte, Owen Fidler, Emily Gnecco, Ryan Gomez, Kevin Grant, Summer Gryszowka, Valeria Gutierrez, Mariana Gutierrez, Cesar Gutierrez, Angelina Guzman, Yasmeen Haider, Alexa Hart, Karina Hernandez, Britney Hernandez, Kelsey Hertz, Lauren Higgins, Rachel Huff, Jasmine Jaura, Hyewon Jo, Zoe Johnson, and Savanna Johnson, Drew Kardy, Amreen Kaur, Ryan Kennedy, Beckett Kohn, Wyatt Krauss, Daniel Lai, Ashley Lamb, Molly LaPerle, Lourdes Magana, Jacob Mall, Richard Mallon, Clara Markel, Anthony Martinez, Riley Maryman, Keira Matthews, Malia Mau, Natalie May, Leanna May, Sofie McMichael, Shemole Medeiros, Stefanie Medina, Jordan Meier, Gillian Mena Meredith, Michael Mussari, Caylie Natsch, Erin Nishikubo, Aleksander O'Connor, Amanda Ong, Aarush Panda, Trish Pedeglorio, Anabella Pedretti, Tanvi Penugonda, Diana Pinzon, Kathryn Piscotty, Christian Quindipan, Isabella Quintana, Michael Rasmussen, Omri Ratzkoff, Melanie Reed, Aidan Reilly, Hector Rios, Maliyah Rivera, Sarah Robinson, Alexis Rosenberg, Sophia Roshan, Alizabeth Ruiz, David Sadkowski, Amira Sain, Shunsuke Sakagami, Harshitha Sarathy, Rebecca Sermeno, Bhhavya Sharma, Ajaib Sidhu, Julia Siraponian, Samantha Smith, Marina Stiger, Kailyn Stow, Owen Summers, Sarah Sun, Anna Tang, Angela Traugott, Chivi Van-Dinh, Ashlyn Voisin, Molly Walker, Mackenzie Wherry, Lara Wiedemeier, Emma Wiedemeier, Claire Wiedenfeld, Elias Worley, Maxwell Young, and Ian Zolynas.