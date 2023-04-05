A 35-year-old woman alleges in a lawsuit against the Pleasanton Unified School District that her math teacher sexually assaulted her when she was in sixth grade.
Katherine Roberts contends in her Alameda County Superior Court lawsuit that the teacher, Stephen Briggs, “began sexually grooming and molesting” her when she was an 11-year-old student at Harvest Park Middle School.
Roberts filed the lawsuit on Dec. 30 after learning two years ago that Briggs was convicted in 2004 of sexually assaulting a different female student. Roberts never came forward at the time, but a California law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2019 extended the statute of limitations for child sexual assault crimes. The law included a provision that allows victims to file civil lawsuits within three years of the date they discover their psychological injuries were caused by sexual abuse.
“Plaintiff suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome, which has led to physical symptoms, such as night terrors and psychogenic nonepileptic seizures,” the lawsuit alleges. “As a result of Briggs’s rape of her when she was a child, Plaintiff sustained physical injuries to her pelvic floor and continues to suffer from incontinence. The effects from this abuse have also manifested themselves in an inability to focus, to have meaningful romantic relationships, and has had a negative impact on Plaintiff’s ability to work and remain employed.”
Roberts’ attorney, Jessica Dayton, said that Roberts decided to go public with the case and filed the case with her name, not as a “Jane Doe.”
Briggs, who could not be reached for comment, moved away from his home in San Ramon with his wife and children, following his conviction in 2004 on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse involving the other young student.
Pleasanton police opened an investigation in 2003 when the first girl’s allegations came to light. District officials placed Briggs on administrative leave and fired him soon after when prosecutors filed 11 counts of sexual assault charges against him.
In June 2004, Briggs agreed to plead no contest to two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. In a deal with prosecutors, Briggs was sentenced to just one day in jail and placed on five years’ probation, court records show. Prosecutors dismissed the nine other sexual assault counts as part of the deal, which also gave him the opportunity to later reduce the felonies to misdemeanors.
Court records did not show any indication that he was ordered to register as a sex offender.
According to news reports at the time, Briggs was ordered to surrender his California teaching credential.
Because that investigation and plea agreement occurred nearly 20 years ago, no one currently at the Pleasanton Police Department or District Attorney’s Office was able to explain the disposition.
Briggs’ attorney at the time, Elizabeth Grossman, did not respond to a phone message and email.
Roberts alleges in her lawsuit that she didn’t know about that case until 2021.
“It was Katherine’s sister who found the information on Briggs,” Dayton said. “Katherine confided in her sister and told her about the rape. Her sister saw how it affected her mental health and was there when she first began experiencing psychogenic seizures. When her sister saw that Briggs had assaulted another child, she encouraged Katherine to come forward.”
According to the lawsuit, Briggs was a popular and charming teacher who kept his classroom open during lunch and break periods for students to seek his mentorship. Roberts often went to his classroom to escape communal areas where classmates teased and bullied her.
“Briggs’ open classroom time became a respite for her, a place where she thought she was safe and protected from the risk factors outside of his classroom,” the lawsuit said.
Briggs slowly gained her trust, doted on her, complimented her, probed details of her life and showered her with attention, the lawsuit said. The attention made Roberts feel unique.
As time passed, Briggs’ attention turned physical, the document alleges. Briggs often found ways to touch her, accidentally brushing against her, touching her body and her hair. The majority of “these behaviors,” the lawsuit said, occurred on school grounds in front of staff and administrators.
Sometime before March 2000, Roberts began feeling uncomfortable and reported the conduct to then Principal Jim Hansen. Hansen, the lawsuit said, failed to take her concerns seriously, telling her she had misinterpreted Briggs’ gestures and that he was likely expressing to her that she had done a good job.
Roberts charges that in March 2000, during a school-sponsored trip to Disneyland, Briggs – who was serving as a chaperone – entered her hotel room while she was alone, raped her and told her that if she reported it, no one would believe her.
“After she was sexually assaulted, she continued going to school,” Dayton said. “She did not report the abuse to anyone because she believed Briggs when he said that nobody would believe her.”
At the end of the school year, Roberts’ mother transferred her to a private school. Dayton said Roberts’ mother already had the transfer planned and did not know about the alleged sexual assault.
“Prior to the abuse, Katherine had resisted changing schools,” Dayton said. “But after she was raped, she agreed to switch schools so she wouldn’t have to see Briggs again and so she could get out of that environment.”
Roberts’ lawsuit accuses the district of negligence; negligent hiring, retention and supervision; child sexual abuse; sexual harassment; violating her civil rights; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
District officials did not respond to requests for comment. The office was closed for spring break. School districts typically do not comment on pending litigation.