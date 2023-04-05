LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

A 35-year-old woman alleges in a lawsuit against the Pleasanton Unified School District that her math teacher sexually assaulted her when she was in sixth grade.

Katherine Roberts contends in her Alameda County Superior Court lawsuit that the teacher, Stephen Briggs, “began sexually grooming and molesting” her when she was an 11-year-old student at Harvest Park Middle School.