Alameda County — With students in the Tri-Valley returning to class over the past two weeks, schools have been working hard to comply with new health protocols from the state and county to keep facilities open.
Some changes in district policies for students and staff include isolation periods shortening from 10 to five days, and the ability to use at-home tests to come out of isolation.
Families in all three districts received take-home COVID-19 tests, so they could delay their return to school after winter break if they tested positive. In the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), tests were distributed to students and families in December just prior to winter break. Michelle Dawson, LVJUSD spokesperson, said the results have been helpful in minimizing the spread of the newest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, as the district returns to school.
“Getting those test kits in the hands of our staff and students was of high importance to us, and it resulted in many positive cases being detected prior to returning to school,” Dawson said. “We had 115 positive cases officially reported through the Primary Health system, with many other positive results detected and called in by parents to our attendance line.”
Livermore schools returned from break on Jan. 3 and sent home notification to families on Jan. 7, informing them of protocol changes. Officials further assured families in a letter that the district would contain the virus as much as possible.
“According to public health experts, the Omicron variant results in less severe disease for vaccinated individuals, but has a higher rate of community transmission, causing a steep increase in positive cases,” the letter stated. “Rest assured, our district adheres to the protocols and guidance established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD), who have both released new guidance relative to COVID-19 protocols for isolation, quarantine and testing.”
Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) welcomed students back on Jan. 10. Spokesperson Chip Dehnert said they are also implementing updated protocols.
“We are adopting new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, approved by the California Department of Public Health that will, in some cases, allow students and staff to return to school sites sooner than they were able to do in the past,” Dehnert said. “The Dublin Unified School District received 13,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests from the California Department of Public Health via the Alameda County Office of Education. Those tests were distributed on Jan. 6.”
Dehnert said DUSD believes testing is a critical part of the COVID-19 mitigation strategy. The district offers testing to students, staff and family members in the same household each week at school sites and the district office. Home tests were also distributed to students prior to the end of break, allowing them to test before returning to campus.
“The district encourages its students and staff to test in advance of returning to school,” Dehnert continued. “While testing is not a requirement, we hope that everyone will take advantage of these services to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID in our community and at our schools.”
The situation in the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) mirrors that of its neighbors, though spokesperson Patrick Gannon said masking policies have been updated to discourage the use of cloth masks.
“Cloth masks are not as effective against the Omicron strain, so we aren’t saying no cloth masks, but we are encouraging families to use N95 masks,” he said. “The most common issues with cloth masks is that when you breathe, air can still exit out of the top and sides of the masks, because the cloth masks aren’t fitted around your entire face. And we have communicated with families that gators, which are the turtleneck socks you pull over your face, are not allowed, nor are the valved masks.”
PUSD opened its testing facilities to staff and students on Jan. 3 and distributed at-home tests on Jan. 6 and 9.
As the three districts move forward in January, they continue to implement policies that have kept COVID-19 transmissions in schools low. LVJUSD Deputy Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said school officials are aware of the disruption and challenges created by distance learning and will exhaust every possible resource to keep students in school full time.
“Health officials have indicated that they believe the current surge to be short-term, and that the decline in cases will likely be as rapid as the increase,” said Van Schaack. “Additionally, we are not seeing significant spread in our schools. Our contact tracing still indicates that the vast majority of student and staff COVID cases are from outside our school sites. This tells us that our internal protocols are working well. With increased diligence in masking, distancing, and symptom awareness, we are confident we will meet this challenge without having to resort to dramatic measures, such as school closures.”