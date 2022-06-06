The Alan Hu Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six high school seniors from Pleasanton, including Ellen Kim, Delaney Roehrs, and Jane Wu, from Amador High School, and Emma Hill, Beatricia Lam, and Samreena Siddiqui, from Foothill High School.
The Alan Hu Foundation Scholarship was created in memory of Alan Hu, a 15-year-old Amador High School student who committed suicide in 2018. It also honors Sarah Rahman, a resident of Fremont who took her own life in 2020 after suffering from mental illness. She was 40.
The scholarships are awarded to graduates of the Pleasanton Unified School District for further study in the fields of psychology, psychiatry, or neuroscience.
Xiaofang Chen, president of the Pleasanton-based foundation, said the selection committee was impressed by the recipients’ resumes and passion for psychology, neuroscience and medical research to cure mental illnesses.