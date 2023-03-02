Two Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District middle schools, East Avenue and William Mendenhall, have been recognized as 2023 Schools to Watch.
East and Mendenhall join 34 other high-performing California schools newly recognized for exceptional middle grade programs that support students in building their confidence, discovering their interests, and working toward their academic and life goals. With the recognition of Andrew N. Christensen Middle School in 2022, all three LVJUSD middle schools have now earned the Schools to Watch distinction.
“Middle school is a formative and sometimes challenging time for students. We are immensely proud that all three of our middle schools have been recognized for their efforts to create effective and sustainable systems of support that will help students excel both academically and socially,” expressed LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack.
At East, Principal Jesse Hansen attributed his school’s recognition to three major areas of focus: building trust, connection, and community with students; recognizing students for positive behavior; and creating consistent school-wide strategies to assess and respond to students’ academic needs.
“When students feel a sense of trust and connection with their teachers, school staff, and peers, it leads to improved behavior and academic outcomes. Asking for help related to their learning or with personal challenges is much more likely to happen when students feel that sense of belonging at school,” shared Hansen.
Over the past year, East has grown its number of clubs, extracurricular activities, and community events to increase involvement.