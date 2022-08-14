PLEASANTON – Amador Valley High School (AVHS) has a new leader for the coming school year.
Jon Fey stepped into the role of principal this week and said he looks forward to getting his feet wet and continuing to build on the school’s traditions. Fey replaces Josh Butterfield who is taking a new position as Pleasanton Unified School District’s director of secondary education.
“I’ve come full circle to this place where I plan to finish my career,” said Fey, who did some consulting work with the school in the late 1980s. “It feels like everything has led up to this point, to being able to lead this amazing school and I am just proud, honored, humbled …”
Fey, a longtime Pleasanton resident, said his 10-minute commute isn’t the only thing he’s excited about. His own children graduated from Amador Valley, and as an imbedded member of the community, he looks forward to becoming immersed in the culture at the school.
Before arriving at AVHS, Fey served as principal of Monte Gardens Elementary School in Concord. Prior to that, he held the position of vice principal at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek. He is known for establishing strong relationships with staff and families, as well as maintaining a student-centered mindset when making school decisions.
Prior to becoming an administrator, Fey worked for two decades as a high school instrumental music teacher at schools throughout California. His favorite age to teach is high school, because he enjoys connecting with students during a critical time in their lives.
“I don’t feel like I would have survived high school had I not had that connection to the school,” Fey said.
He said his passion was pushing kids to prepare for college.
“That’s what kept me working at the high school level,” he continued.
Fey intends to learn the ropes at Amador, while helping to plan the school’s centennial celebration next year. He also plans to move forward with equity work and managing construction of future projects on campus.
“There are some things we need, and our board just approved moving forward with asking for a bond measure,” he said. “I know there will be a lot of work ahead, pulling together and working with the community because there are a lot of construction needs on our campus to make it the best and safest experience for our students … I am excited.”