PLEASANTON — This summer, 15 members of the Amador Valley High School Robotics Club – or AVBotz – traveled to the University of Maryland to compete in the RoboSub 2022 Competition, taking second place in the college-level battle.
The teens of AVBotz beat 37 teams from colleges all over the world, coming in second only to the team from National University of Singapore.
“When it happened, it didn’t really sink in at first,” said Craig Wang, AVBots software vice president. “It just felt like we did what we were supposed to do in finishing the tasks, but thinking about it, we are so incredibly lucky to even have the opportunity in the first place. We came into the club with a bunch of work past members had done, so to have the knowledge and opportunity and build off the work of past Amador students from the last 20 years, we were just so happy to have the opportunity, and we made the most out of it and were happy to do what we did.”
Initially founded in 1999, Amador students add to the club’s knowledge base each year. The team competing over the summer inherited an eight-year-old submarine dubbed “Marlin” and spent their time updating and upgrading it to prepare for RoboSub.
Justin Yu is this year’s AVBotz president. He said the team worked hard to prepare their robot to complete as many of the tasks set up in the competition pool as possible, making repairs and in some cases, replacing broken parts.
“When the submarine was in the pool and moving around, it would drift a lot … we found a cheaper alternative for the mechanical parts needed to fix that,” Justin, 17, said.
He shared that the team practiced with Marlin in pools all over Pleasanton. In the competition, Marlin had to complete a series of underwater tasks designed by competition organizers, such as going through a gate, climbing a buoy and dropping balls into a bin.
“You’re not required to complete all of the tasks, but you get points for each task you complete,” Justin said. “The teams are ranked by points, so doing more tasks is better for your team, because you can score higher.”
AVBotz watched Marlin complete seven of 17 tasks for a total of 5,030 points. Some of the tasks required technology the team’s bot did not possess, despite spending $7,000 to prepare the machine for the competition. Craig said the team plans to invest the prize money of $3,000 into improving Marlin.
“Our plans for the money are to purchase new parts, such as more efficient thrusters, thruster electronic speed controllers, and a more efficient computer, so we can upgrade our systems and decrease their cost,” said Craig, 17. “We may also use it to purchase materials, such as aluminum to construct a new submarine to increase our maneuverability and be able to do more tasks, such as the torpedo and the grabber task, but these plans are still in the works.”
During the six days of competition, the Pleasanton teens enjoyed an atmosphere of camaraderie, where teams shared tools and swapped advice. Electrical Division Vice President Eaton Huang said it was initially daunting to see teams from universities like Duke and Cornell, but everyone was there to do their best work, advance research and have fun.
“It was a really helpful environment,” said Eaton, 17. “I borrowed Thailand’s hot glue gun on numerous occasions, and a team from Bombay told us about a discount from a company, and it was a very wholesome, tightknit atmosphere.”
In total, AVBotz boasted 37 members on its team last school year, and everyone put their mark on Marlin in some way. The team funds its projects entirely through sponsorships and donations.
For more information, or to donate, visit www.avbotz.com. Checks can be made out to Amador Valley High School with “AVBotz” in the memo line, and mailed to 1155 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton California, 94566.