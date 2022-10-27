PLS-Underwater Robotics.jpg

Members of the Amador Valley High School Robotics Club, with robotic sub above, recently travelled to the University of Maryland to compete in the RoboSub 2022 Competition. The team took second place out of 37 teams from around the world. (Photo courtesy of Amador Valley High School)   

PLEASANTON — This summer, 15 members of the Amador Valley High School Robotics Club – or AVBotz – traveled to the University of Maryland to compete in the RoboSub 2022 Competition, taking second place in the college-level battle.

The teens of AVBotz beat 37 teams from colleges all over the world, coming in second only to the team from National University of Singapore.