Amador Valley High School is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. An exhibit of memorabilia will be on display beginning Aug. 29 at the Museum on Main in Pleasanton. (Photo courtesy of Museum on Main) 

PLEASANTON — “The Don Century,” the Museum on Main exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of Pleasanton’s original high school, will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and run through Saturday, Oct. 7.

“The Don Century: Amador Valley High School 1923-2023” will feature memorabilia and artifacts from throughout the school’s history, as well as clips from interviews with alumni and current and former faculty and staff.