Hiya Shah has received another award for a smart phone app that provides homeowners with real-time water quality information.
Shah, a senior at Amador Valley High School, was one of four U.S. high school students last week to receive a Cutler-Bell Prize in High School Computing for 2021 to 2022 from the Association for Computing Machinery and the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA). The prize recipients will be honored in June at the CSTA annual conference in Chicago. Each of the four winners will also receive a $10,000 cash award to be applied to their college tuition in the fall.
The Cutler-Bell Prize was established in 2015 by David Cutler, a software engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation, and Gordon Bell, an electrical engineer and researcher emeritus at Microsoft Research.
High school seniors apply for the award by submitting a project that uses modern technology and computer science. A panel of judges select the winners based on the ingenuity, complexity, relevancy, and originality of their projects.
Shah’s project, “Maji: Water Security,” was a mobile application that determines the real-time water quality of a home’s water pipes by using machine learning and building a water quality database, with the goal of reducing the health consequences of poor water quality.
Her project also involved a youth-led outreach campaign and a bioinspired process to filter chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from drinking water.
Last fall, Shah also received a President’s Environmental Youth Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for her “Maji” app and is currently working with the EPA to make it available to homeowners on the IOS App store.
Shah’s project also won the 15th District Congressional App Challenge last year, which was sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the White House Council on Environmental Quality.