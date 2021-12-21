The Girls Who Code program at Amador Valley High School has received a Golden Bell award from the California School Board Association (CSBA) for promoting equity and access.
The Golden Bell awards were created to recognize excellence in public education and school board governance.
According to the CSBA, the Equity and Access category acknowledges programs that “strive to break down barriers that have prevented student access to an equitable education including those that foster genuine cross-cultural understanding and inclusiveness, strategically target services to students based on their needs and promote a more equitable distribution of resources.”
Girls Who Code is a national program designed to close the gender gap between men and women in computer science jobs. In addition to advancing their own skills by taking higher-level computer science classes, students in the Amador Valley chapter also mentor girls in elementary and middle schools.