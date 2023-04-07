Simran Pandey, a student at from Amador Valley High School, won the 2023 Richard D. King Youth Speech Contest, sponsored by the Pleasanton Downtown Rotary Club, on March 25.
The Rotary International theme this year was “Imagine Rotary.
Pandey’s five-minute speech incorporated the service organization’s Four-Way Test for personal and business relationships: “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Panday, who received $100 for first place, now advances to the District 5170 Area 4 Speech Contest, where she will compete against the winners from eight other Rotary clubs in Alameda County.
Sophia Stomhagen finished second and Maya Mithani finished third.
