Andrea Wilson has been named executive director of Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation (PPIE), a nonprofit organization that supports schools within the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD).
Wilson, who was events and outreach coordinator for PPIE, assumed her new position Jan. 9. She replaces Steve McCoy-Thompson, who announced his resignation last fall.
As events and outreach coordinator, Wilson was responsible for PPIE’s Run for Education and its annual gala. She also has experience in nonprofit development and community relations with the American Cancer Society and Kent State University. She has three children in the PUSD and has been active in the PTA for the last seven years.
“I am thrilled about the opportunity to continue to serve our schools and community in this capacity,” Wilson said. “We have such a wonderful and diverse community, and I am looking forward to continuing and expanding the great work that has already been done.”
Since 1987, PPIE has raised over $8 million dollars for Pleasanton schools through corporate donations and community fundraising. PIE helps support supplemental staffing, including librarians, site technology specialists, and an intervention specialist.