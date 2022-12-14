PLEASANTON – Black student concerns over firearms carried by school resource officers (SROs) in Pleasanton high schools remain unanswered, according to students.
Kendra Kabiru-Salapeh, Foothill High School student and president of its Black Student Union (BSU), explained to The Independent how Black students had relayed concerns to school counselors earlier in the year.
“We felt sort of unsafe with the firearms on campus because, in the media, we’re always seeing an altercation between Black people and police officers, and it’s normally never positive,” she said.
The BSU provides a safe space for Black students to come together, said Kabiru-Salapeh.
“Because there (are) so few of us, it was important for us to have that community where we could come together and have each other to discuss issues or just hang out to have that space where we can really express ourselves.” she said.
Black students comprised 1.5% of the student population in the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) in 2021-22, according to Ed-Data.
BSU members also worried their concerns had fallen on deaf ears.
“(We) just kind of felt like they didn’t really care about our input when we were giving it to the counselors,” said Kabiru-Salapeh.
The Pleasanton Police Department’s SRO program, begun in 2002, employs two police officers, one stationed at Foothill High School and the other at Amador High School, explained Sgt. Marty Billdt.
Billdt, a former SRO and current SRO supervisor, said that the two SROs also cover the elementary and middle schools; although the officers spend most of their time at the high schools.
“Our role is primarily to keep the school environment safe for everyone that goes to school there, whether it’s students, teachers, staff, (or) people visiting,” said Billdt. “But it’s also really for the outreach and hence the middle name of our title – resource – to be a resource.”
According to surveys conducted by the district during the 2021-22 school year, 88.9% of parents, 84.1% of staff, and 61.2% of students felt that SROs contributed to a sense of safety while on campus. Conversely, 3.4% of parents, 0.6% of staff, and 7.4% of students felt that SROs made campus feel less safe.
But then, student trustee Saachi Bhayani questioned those statistics at a May 26 PUSD Board of Trustees meeting, saying BSU counterparts at Amador High School and members of the Student Inter-Schools Action Council voiced similar concerns over SRO presence.
“I genuinely don’t trust the data that you’ve shown me with students’ responses because every single student I’ve talked to says they don’t really feel safe with SROs,” said Bhayani. “I really think we should be working to phase out the SRO role.”
She went on to recount an episode that illustrated her point.
“One of our SROs, I believe he was standing in front of the parking lot just saying ‘good morning’ to people,” she said. “And traditionally, that entrance is very walkable; everybody’s talking to each other. But that day, everyone was just speed-walking away. No eye contact, just getting away as fast as we can.”
In light of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which occurred two days prior to the May meeting, Trustee Joan Laursen also cast doubts on Pleasanton’s SRO program.
“There really isn’t a lot of data that shows that having an SRO on campus actually makes you safer,” she said. “It might make you feel safer, but it doesn’t actually. And as we have seen from recent events and continued events, having an armed officer on campus doesn’t protect you from an intruder who is intent on causing harm to students and staff.”
Instead, Laursen suggested that schools focus on how to identify root causes of sociopathic tendencies before they erupt into violence.
“We’ve got to change something that allows us to recognize when students are a threat to themselves or others,” she said.
PUSD Board President Mark Miller, although sympathetic to Bhayani’s concerns, stopped short of questioning the SRO program.
“You can’t get anecdotal evidence and bring that to a board meeting and say this is the way it should be,” said Miller. “We need data. … To throw the baby out with the bathwater without the data to support it; we just can’t go there; we really can’t.”
Patrick Gannon, PUSD director of communications, told The Independent that although the district has not engaged with students on the topic recently, it welcomed the dialogue.
“We can certainly understand where that’s coming from,” said Gannon. “We knew that this was going to be an ongoing process, and that’s why we’ll continue to have conversations with students, and we remain open and committed.”
As an alternative to removing SROs entirely, Kabiru-Salapeh suggested that officers keep their firearms in their car while on campus.
“It might ease a little bit of the fear factor,” she said. “That’s kind of the main concern.”
From a police officer’s standpoint, however, Billdt described the suggestion as infeasible.
“First and foremost, we are law enforcement officers and at any given time, we can be pulled away from the schools,” said Billdt. “So if there’s something – a critical incident happening at the mall or happening in another city – we need to be able to be prepared to go to that call.”
The Pleasanton Police Department hosts bi-monthly think-tank meetings that could help continue the conversation with students, said Billdt.
“It sounds like they feel like there’s some kind of disconnect or a lack of communication or maybe a misunderstanding,” he said. “So I know that (the district) is going to reach out to them, and I know our school resource officer is available to be part of that conversation. We’re always open to having a dialogue, because we always want to be better. We want to build that public trust.”
Gannon also said the district plans to conduct another survey on SRO perception during the coming spring.