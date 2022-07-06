The Livermore-Pleasanton-Dublin Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded scholarships to three local college students for the 2022 to 2023 school year.
Livermore’s Sadie Eldredge received a $3,000 scholarship. She will be a senior at California State University, Northridge, and plans to pursue a medical degree.
Dublin’s Aditi Jagannathan also received a $3,000 scholarship. Jagannathan will be a junior at the University of Southern California, where she is majoring in computation neuroscience.
Livermore’s Elham Mausumi received a $500 scholarship from the AAUW chapter and Las Positas College. Elham, who has been attending Las Positas, will transfer to the University of California, Berkeley, this fall and plans to major in psychology and public health.