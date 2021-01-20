When in-person classes resume at Granada High School, students will return to a new swimming pool and athletics facility.
The Livermore Joint Unified School District this month announced completion of the $16 million upgrade after nearly two years of construction. The district broke ground on the new facilities in February 2019, with completion originally set for last winter.
The project was paid for with funds from the $245 million Measure J facilities bond approved by Livermore voters in 2016 to repair and upgrade district schools.
In addition to a new pool and two sand volleyball courts, the project included a new building with a weight room, physical education classroom, wrestling room, and dance studio. The building also includes roll-up doors to open the indoor classroom to the outdoors.
"Thanks to the support of our community we now have athletic facilities that match the quality of the programs themselves, said Granada principal Matthew Hart, Granada High School Principal. “I can’t wait for everyone to be able to come back and enjoy the new building and pool and benefit from everything they enable us to offer."
The new pool, three times the size of the previous pool, provides additional lanes for practice and swim meets. It also meets the length requirements for water polo competitions and a deep area for competitive diving. There is also a community pool house and changing area.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony original set for December will be rescheduled once COVID-19 restrictions allow. In-person classes are not expected to resume until this spring.