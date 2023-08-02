Aarav Goswami, who will be a senior this fall at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, was one of five Bay Area students selected by the Bank of America (BoA) for its eight-week summer intern program.
Goswami is a first-generation American and speaks fluent Hindi. He also heads a business consulting company, Rising C-Suites, that counsels youth-led start-up businesses.
The bank’s Student Leaders program is a paid internship that offers experience developing leadership and practical workforce skills while working with the nonprofit Junior Achievement of Northern California program. The students are paid $17 an hour.
In collaboration with the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, Rising C-Suites Business Hackathon also hosted a two-day critical thinking competition that raised more than $11,000 for Junior Achievement.
“By providing the pathways and resources for teens to gain the work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in the Bay Area’s long-term economic growth,” said Gioia McCarthy, president of Bank of America San Francisco East Bay. “The teens selected for this year’s program are truly extraordinary and already are inspiring their classmates to higher levels of achievement and community involvement.”
Also selected for the summer intern program were Kosi Amuzie, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda; Belinda Reyes Barreras, Dozier-Libbey Medical High School in Antioch; Jamier Harris, American Canyon High School; and Ivana Xu of San Francisco, a graduate of Lowell High School in San Francisco.
In addition to its Student Leaders program, BoA helped more than 70 teenagers connect with paid jobs and summer internships in the Bay Area through sponsored job-development programs with Junior Achievement, Opportunities for All, and the Oakland Fund for Public Innovation.