Aarav Goswami

Aarav Goswami, who will be a senior this fall at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, was one of five Bay Area students selected by the Bank of America (BoA) for its eight-week summer intern program.

Goswami is a first-generation American and speaks fluent Hindi. He also heads a business consulting company, Rising C-Suites, that counsels youth-led start-up businesses.