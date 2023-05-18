The Livermore-Granada Boosters have announced 12 finalists for the organization’s 2023 Olympian scholarships.
The booster club awards scholarships annually to one male and one female senior student-athlete from both Livermore and Granada High Schools.
This year, the four winners will each receive $2,500. The remaining eight finalists will each receive $700.
The winners will be announced at the Olympian Award Banquet at Livermore High School on Monday, May 15.
The finalists from Granada High School are:
Samantha Callahan, with a grade point average of 4.4, who served as team captain for three years and earned four varsity letters in volleyball.
Alexandra Mello (4.12 GPA), who earned four varsity letters in softball and two in water polo, where she was also team captain.
Alexa Pletschette (4.0), who earned four varsity letters in basketball and was team captain twice.
Erik Anderson (3.69), who earned six varsity letters in wrestling and football, despite being injured during his junior year.
Jack Davis (4.3), who earned eight varsity letters in swimming and water polo, where he was team captain.
Jack Hendrick (3.0), who earned four varsity letters in swimming and was a twice named to the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association’s All American Swim Team.
The finalists from Livermore High School are:
Angelina Guzman (4.23), who earned four varsity letters in cross country and four in track and field.
Zoe Franks (4.1), who earned four varsity letters in soccer and was team captain in her junior and senior years.
Alizabeth Ruiz (4.2), who earned four varsity letters in softball and was team captain for two years.
Ashton Baswell (3.95), who earned three varsity letters in football and was team captain.
Owen Omweg (4.4), who earned a varsity letter in track and field and three in basketball, where he was team captain for two years.
Daltin Silva (3.9), who received four varsity letters in wrestling, including an undefeated year as a sophomore, and two in football.