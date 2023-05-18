LIV-OLYMPIANS.tif

Seen here are the 2023 Olympian finalists from Granada and Livermore high schools. Back row: Daltin Silva, Ashton Baswell, Owen Omweg, Erik Anderson, jack Davis and Jack Hendrick. First row: Alizabeth Ruiz, Zoe Franks, Angelina Guzman, Samantha Callahan, Alex Mello and Alexa Pletschette. (Photo courtesy of Adam Clark) 

The Livermore-Granada Boosters have announced 12 finalists for the organization’s 2023 Olympian scholarships.

The booster club awards scholarships annually to one male and one female senior student-athlete from both Livermore and Granada High Schools.