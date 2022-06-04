On May 23, the Livermore-Granada Boosters held their annual Olympian Award Banquet where the organization hands out the Olympian Scholarship to two Granada High student-athletes and two Livermore High student-athletes. Each winner received a $2,500 scholarship.
Kevin Gad won the boys’ scholarship for Granada High School. He was a standout basketball player for the Matadors this season, leading them to an East Bay Athletic League title game berth. Gad is expected to play basketball next season at Saint Mary’s College.
Outfielder Mikayla Winchell took the girls’ scholarship for Granada High School. The Notre Dame softball commit currently has 49 hits, 30 RBIs and 39 runs across 27 games this season.
For Livermore High’s boys’ scholarship, wrestler Timothy Cowan won the award. He held a 34-6 record this past year and took first place in the North Coast section wrestling final. He is committed to wrestle at Cal Baptist University.
Dominican University commit Taylor Rodriguez won the girls’ scholarship for Livermore High. The right-handed pitcher has 24 wins on the year and has 327 strikeouts through 188 innings pitched.