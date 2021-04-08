Four Tri-Valley middle schools have been named California Distinguished Schools for 2021 by the California Department of Education.
The program recognizes schools in two categories: closing the achievement gap among students and achieving exceptional student performance.
Both Pleasanton Middle School and Harvest Park Middle School in the Pleasanton Unified School District were recognized by the state, along with Mendehall Middle School in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District and Fallon Middle School in the Dublin Unified School District.
“These schools are great examples of California’s commitment to provide outstanding public education for all students, and their data-driven efforts have helped ensure that their students leave with the tools and skills they need to be successful after graduation,” said Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction. “Our thanks go to the entire communities surrounding these schools, including the teachers, administrators, and classified employees as well as the students and their families who, through teamwork, all accomplished this impressive achievement together.”
The state recognizes middle schools and high schools one year, followed by elementary schools the next, so schools hold the distinction of being a California Distinguished School for two-year periods.