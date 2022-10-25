LOGO - Vote Unsplash Pixabay

The Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD) is set for a race to the three open seats on its board this November.

This could mean an entirely new board, as only one incumbent – Ryan Jergensen – is running. Available are a two-year, short-term seat Sunol residents Linda Hurley and Chris Bobertz are running for, and two full term seats James Lowder, Peter “Ted” Romo and Jergensen are after.