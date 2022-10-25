The Sunol Glen Unified School District (SGUSD) is set for a race to the three open seats on its board this November.
This could mean an entirely new board, as only one incumbent – Ryan Jergensen – is running. Available are a two-year, short-term seat Sunol residents Linda Hurley and Chris Bobertz are running for, and two full term seats James Lowder, Peter “Ted” Romo and Jergensen are after.
Current trustees Liz Monti-Hall and Mike Picard are not seeking reelection.
Short term seat
Linda Hurley
With her background in teaching and health care, Hurley said she is the perfect fit for the job of school board trustee. She has lived in Sunol for 39 years and her five children went through SGUSD. She has served as a board member of the nurses’ union in Santa Clara County and the Alameda County Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Board. She also founded Storyland Preschool and accredited Kindergarten in Livermore. If elected to the Sunol Glen board, she hopes to ensure her grandchildren have as good an experience as their parents.
“I love our one K-8 school with its small-town environment,” Hurley said. “My top priorities are first, to ensure parents have a voice on the school board, especially on curriculum and spending. Second, to maintain Sunol’s small school culture, with world class education, and third, to hold the school board financially accountable and require transparent reporting.”
Hurley discussed her thoughts on Measure J, a $10.9 million general obligation bond intended to address facilities, modernization and renovation projects at the district’s only school. She declined to take a stance, saying she needed to learn more about the bond itself, but expressed concerns there is no viable Facilities Masterplan as is mandated in the Education Code under Prop 39.
“There are no specifics to the Lab Science upgrade leading citizens to believe that we were looking at new construction,” Hurley said of the bond presentation made at a September board meeting. “It was clarified at the last board meeting that there would not be new construction, but no other details were provided … I want to see the needed repairs to our school completed but I want honest representation of what is needed and what it will reasonably cost to complete them.”
Hurley said if the bond does pass, she will work to ensure all monies are spent properly and if it does not pass, work to fundraise amongst the school’s community for the cost of needed repairs. She would also like to see a stronger foreign language program put in place for the district’s middle school students.
Chris Bobertz
Bobertz is a current district parent who said he wants to get more involved in the community. The IT supply chain manager believes he can connect with the younger generation moving into the community as well as the longtime residents. If elected, he hopes to be able to manage Measure J funds.
“I’m for Measure J,” Bobertz said. “Assuming J passes, I would like to be part of that, try to open up some lines of communication and transparency … another thing I would like to do is I would like to understand the finances of the school.”
He said school funding and spending serve as a stumbling block for many parents and he would like to get behind the scenes to have a clearer picture of how school budgets are created and spent. As for challenges, he doesn’t see any clouds on the horizon.
“Maybe I’m too optimistic,” admitted Bobertz. “I’m optimistic that we can continue to have a great school. There are differences of opinion, but I am not overly concerned, nor will I shy away from any potential challenges. I just don’t see any challenges. This is a great place and we will figure it out.”
Full term seats
James Lowder
Lowder has lived in Sunol for three years and is a small business owner. He said growing his air conditioning and plumbing business from three to 125 employees has taught him how to manage people and a budget, relevant skills for a school board trustee. He has also participated in the Mechanical Contractors’ Association at the local and national levels, negotiating labor contracts with unions in the industry. He served as the the Piedmont Hills High School Football Boosters Club president for 10 years, taking the organization from a deficit of $20,000 when he began to a surplus of $25,000 at the end of his tenure.
Lowder said he hopes Measure J passes, and will use his experience in the construction industry to comb through bids and ensure the school is stretching its budget as far as possible.
“I can assist in selecting contractors who will do a good job for a fair price and define a scope of work to limit change orders, where so much money gets burned and wasted,” Lowder said, noting his competition does not have the same level of construction experience.
Lowder said if he does join the board, he does not plan on making major changes. As a current district parent, he has had positive interactions with the teachers and administration and would simply work to refine the school’s processes and help with infrastructure upgrades.
He said the major challenge facing the district is the aging facilities, and anyone concerned about the cost of the bond should consider the idea that good schools drive up home prices and the tax dollars would come back in the form of equity.
“I want my school in my area to be the best,” he said. “I know that people don’t want to spend the money (on a new bond) and argue against the bond, but I would look at Cupertino and Sunnyvale …the one thing that makes Cupertino more expensive is everyone knows how great Cupertino schools are.”
Peter “Ted” Romo
Romo has lived in Sunol for more than a decade and both his children graduated from SGUSD. He said his work as a corporate attorney, advising private sector directors and officers on their duties and obligations, would translate well into the role of school trustee. If elected, he would offer the community a common sense and open-minded approach to board responsibilities. Like his fellow candidates, his goals depend on whether or not Measure J passes.
“What I hope to accomplish is to maintain the excellence and success of the school,” said Romo. “It has been a tremendously successful body to date, and I believe going onto the board in the capacity of trustee is one of stewardship and to continue that going forward, it’s important to maintain an inclusive, diverse school where all children feel welcome. I want to help the school to continue to thrive and address problematic issues.”
He sees ongoing maintenance and funding of the aging infrastructure as the district’s biggest challenge and is hopeful voters will pass the bond measure. While he feels the school is in good shape, the main school building is almost 100 years old and feels there are some issues that need to be addressed.
“There are a number of things that need to be repaired, and a big part will be ensuring the school’s physical plant can be maintained and the school can provide for the community,” he said.
He feels J will effectively step in to replace the previous bond which expires soon, providing funding opportunities for repairs and improvements to the school, which he referred to as the “jewel of the community.”
Ryan Jergensen
The Independent was unable to reach Incumbent Ryan Jergensen before press time.