The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District has launched a new program to prepare students for jobs in the transportation, distribution and logistics sectors.
The Bay Area Prologis Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Training Program was developed with Prologis, a San Francisco-based real-estate investment company that focuses on the global supply chain and logistics facilities, and the nonprofit Jobs for the Future.
Prologis has pledged to train 25,000 workers by 2025, with the Bay Area one of 15 key logistics markets.
The self-paced digital curriculum teaches essential workforce skills and provides an overview of best practices in the distribution and logistics industries.
“Opportunities in the logistics industry have reached a new peak as companies recognize the importance of the supply chain to their operations,” said Steven Hussain, Prologis vice president for workforce programs and community relations. “This initiative expands access to career opportunities in this growing sector while addressing the hiring gap for employers.”
For more information, email Tamara Dehnert, Prologis program coordinator, at Tdehnert@clpccd.org.