The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District will offer free transportation, distribution, and logistics training to veterans and other priority communities in Alameda County as part of a new Back-to-Work Initiative.
Julia Dozier, executive director of economic development, said the initiative would allow the district’s Tri-Valley Career Center to expand opportunities for additional education, training, and certification for veterans and other priority communities, including veterans, women, racial and ethnic minorities, and people with disabilities. In addition to classroom education and training, the program will provide assessment, case management, career coaching, assistance in obtaining credentials, and job placement in the transportation, distribution, and logistics industries.
All services will be underwritten by the Back-to-Work Initiative and provided free of charge to veterans, according to the college district. The new program is open to residents of all 11 cities in Alameda County, except Oakland.
For more information, contact Tamara Dehnert at Tdehnert@clpccd.org.