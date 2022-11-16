Alameda County — Chabot-Las Positas Community College District (CLPCCD) officials are gearing up to apply for state funding to construct affordable apartments on or near its Livermore campus, a project that could benefit more than 500 students.
Owen Letcher, the district’s vice chancellor who oversees its Facilities and Bond Program, said a study conducted in 2019 and 2020 revealed the prices for housing in the Tri-Valley hinder many students from attending classes, forcing some to drop out.
“Between 3 and 5% of our student population was housing insecure or homeless,” Letcher said. “And about seven to 30% of our students said they were considering leaving college because of the high cost of housing and what they were having to pay for in rent.”
If funded, Los Positas College officials will join a growing list of California community college leaders mulling or already in the process of building student housing that once was only a consideration for four-year universities. The CLPCCD proposal for housing at Las Positas already has drawn attention from Livermore city leaders, and CLPCCD administrators also plan to submit a proposal to the state to bring housing to its Chabot College campus in Hayward.
The funding would come from Senate Bill 169, the Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program, a three-year $2 billion plan passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. The grant program appropriated $500 million for student housing in 2021-2022, and another $750 million each in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. Half of the money was made available for community colleges — just 12 of 116 in the state have on-campus housing — along with grants to conduct studies and create plans for what they would need. CLPCC received $510,000 to conduct a study.
Chabot and Las Positas were among 75 community colleges that applied in 2021-2022 for the grants for studies, according to a March 1 California Department of Finance report.
Already found eligible for construction funding were Ventura College, Sierra College in Rocklin, Fresno City College and College of the Sikiyous in Yreka.
Las Positas College President Dyrell Foster said a significant number of the 7,000 students who attend his campus each semester are veterans, parents with children and spouses, or are from other countries. The majority of students have jobs, extending the time they spend in school. Some students “couch surf,” living with friends or relatives because they cannot afford to rent.
“This has been a conversation that has occurred across the state within the California Community College system,” Foster said. “Based on the data and feedback and input that we’ve received from community college students about their needs, affordable housing is one of the most critical factors that keeps rising to the top”
Foster said college administrators want students’ efforts to focus on their studies, not earning money to survive. The 2019 study made it clear that housing insecurity impacted student performance and retention
Letcher noted that the 2019 study identified 430 to 540 full-time students who needed or would take advantage of housing. The study also identified a demand for more than 130 units that could be used by students with dependents or family members..
Utilizing the grant money already received, the CLPCC Board of Trustees on Tuesday this week was expected to award contracts to Scion Advisory Services in Irvine — which conducted the 2019 study — and HPI Architecture in Newport Beach to work together to create living unit diagrams, floor plans, site plans and other drawings for on-campus housing at the Chabot and Las Positas campuses.
Another survey will be conducted with students into the spring to update what is needed.
Letcher said housing units likely would come in the form of affordable apartments that students would use while attending school. Depending on the ultimate designs, the apartments would come in the form of studios, one bedrooms, or two-bedrooms that could be shared.
Traditional dorm rooms found at universities are unlikely because Las Positas College does not have the “support services” students need, such as seven-day-a-week dining, campus activities, a nearby grocery store and entertainment venues within walking distance.
The legislation requires that the maximum allowable rent would be 30% of 50% of the median income in the county where the college is located. Alameda County’s median income in 2021 was $99,950, Letcher said.
At that amount, 30% of half ($49,975) would mean a maximum of $1,249 a month for rent, substantially lower than the going rate. Several apartment rental websites showed available one-bedrooms in Livermore with prices of more than $2,400 a month.
Students would have to meet certain requirements, including taking 12 units a semester.
CLPCC must determine what’s needed soon with the plan to submit its application to the state by July 3, 2023. The application must include the number of units and an estimated price tag. The project also must comply with federal and state environmental laws.
Although the preference is to create housing on-campus, the possibility also exists for using city land. During a recent Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce discussion, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner said college officials will make a presentation about their plans at the Nov. 28 city council meeting.
Foster said district officials have identified locations for potential on-campus housing, but “all options are on the table.”
“There are a couple of locations that are near the campus but outside of the campus boundary, and that’s where the partnership and support would come in from the city and potentially others,” Foster said.
If state funding is awarded for Chabot and Las Positas, the grants would come in 2024-25. Planning, permitting and approvals would take two to three years.
“And then, two years to build it right,” Letcher said. “So we might be from five to six years out from having on campus housing.”