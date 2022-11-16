LOGO - Chabot Las Positas Community College District CLPCCD

Alameda County — Chabot-Las Positas Community College District (CLPCCD) officials are gearing up to apply for state funding to construct affordable apartments on or near its Livermore campus, a project that could benefit more than 500 students.

Owen Letcher, the district’s vice chancellor who oversees its Facilities and Bond Program, said a study conducted in 2019 and 2020 revealed the prices for housing in the Tri-Valley hinder many students from attending classes, forcing some to drop out.